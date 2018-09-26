VIDEO: Employees of Durham store robbed at gunpoint by masked men Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance footage from the armed robbery at Tienda Mi Barrio in Durham (Durham Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance footage from the armed robbery at Tienda Mi Barrio in Durham (Durham Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance footage from the armed robbery at Tienda Mi Barrio in Durham (Durham Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance footage from the armed robbery at Tienda Mi Barrio in Durham (Durham Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance footage from the armed robbery at Tienda Mi Barrio in Durham (Durham Police Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance footage from the armed robbery at Tienda Mi Barrio in Durham (Durham Police Department) [ + - ] Video

WARNING: This video contains language that some may find offensive

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify the two men who robbed Tienda Mi Barrio at gunpoint on Sept. 16.

The incident occurred around 8:25 p.m. at the store located at 2405 Guess Road.

According to police and surveillance footage, two men dressed all in black and wearing bandanas over their faces entered the store and demanded money from two employees at gunpoint. After getting cash from the registers, the men fled the store on foot.

Neither employee was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.