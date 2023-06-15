DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — No one was injured in a house fire late Thursday afternoon in Durham.

The Durham Fire Department was dispatched at 5:02 p.m. and responded with 42 personnel to a fire in the 500 block of Woods Street. On arrival, firefighters reported smoke and flames visible from the front of the single-family residential house.

(Courtesy of Savannah Bess)

Attack lines were deployed and the fire was brought under control in under 10 minutes. There was significant fire, smoke, and water damage throughout the house. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents, the fire department said.

No one was home at the time of the fire because the house was still under construction. The cause of the fire is under investigation and fire crews are still on the scene as of 8:50 p.m.

Savannah Bess, who lives behind where the house fire happened, told CBS 17 she had just stepped out of her home to get some fresh air. The smell of smoke hit her immediately.

That’s when she ran inside and called 911.

The Durham Fire Department was assisted by Durham County EMS and Duke Energy.