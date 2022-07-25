DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 has obtained the surveillance video that shows the terrifying moments when customers ducked for cover at a Durham convenience store as a drive-by shooter fired up to 40 rounds towards the business.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Morehead Mini Mart at the intersection of Morehead Avenue and Chapel Hill Road.

Authorities said suspects in a passing car fired 30 to 40 rounds in the direction of the parking lot of the business. The store and two cars were hit by gunfire.

Two customers could be seen in the surveillance video ducking for cover in front of their car as dozens of bullets struck the business and their vehicle. A second vehicle in the parking lot was also hit by gunfire.

At the scene, there were more than 55 evidence markers, which are typically used to denote the location of spent rounds.

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

Durham police said no one was hurt. Authorities are still investigating what led to the shooting.

A witness named Jeffrey, who did not want his last name used, told CBS 17 the hail of gunfire broke out as he was riding his bicycle and passing in front of the store on Morehead Avenue.

“The passenger guy was firing at the guys at the store, the guy in the backseat was firing at the guys in the store, and all I could do was run for cover and try to get out of the way of the bullets,” Jeffrey said. “It was broad daylight, it was just a lucky situation I didn’t get caught in the crossfire.”

So far this year in Durham, there have been 413 shooting incidents as of July 9, according to data from Durham police.

“One thing we know for sure is it’s happening, one thing we don’t know for sure is what we’re going to do about it,” said Leonardo Williams, Durham City Councilman for Ward 3.

Williams said he would like a spending assessment done on the different initiatives the city is funding to address the gun violence, which include the Community Safety and Wellness Task Force, the Community Safety Department, and ShotSpotter.

“Are we directly responding to the problem with gun violence and who is involved with it? And if not, then what should we do?” Williams said.

Data also shows that more than 80 percent of the gunshot wound victims so far this year are Black.

Williams said he wants to address that concern by creating a commission on Black Men and Black Boys.

“What initiatives are we putting in place that are directly responding to the data that is smacking us in the face every single day?” Williams said.

Anyone with information on Sunday night’s shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.