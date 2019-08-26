Breaking News
2 pedestrians hit by vehicle along Franklin Street in Chapel Hill

Vigil held for 9-year-old boy killed in Durham shooting

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One week after a 9-year-old was shot and killed in Durham, friends and family came back to the shooting scene Sunday night.

They prayed and urged whoever knows what happened to Z’yon Person to come forward.

Z’yon died after someone shot at the car he and his family were riding in to get snow cones.

An eight-year-old boy in that car also got shot but is expected to recover. The deadly shooting happened at the intersection of Duke and Leon streets.

That’s where people brought balloons, candles and pictures Sunday, pleading that someone will come forward and tell police what happened.

Tammie Goodman said, “Somebody is out here that is out here to watch and go back and tell the person that did it what we did and what we talked about. Well, tell them Tammie Goodman says stop the silence so we can stop the violence. We’re gonna take Durham back by storm!”

Police have not identified a suspect. Z’yon’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss