Vigil held for 9-year-old boy killed in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One week after a 9-year-old was shot and killed in Durham, friends and family came back to the shooting scene Sunday night.

They prayed and urged whoever knows what happened to Z’yon Person to come forward.

Z’yon died after someone shot at the car he and his family were riding in to get snow cones.

An eight-year-old boy in that car also got shot but is expected to recover. The deadly shooting happened at the intersection of Duke and Leon streets.

That’s where people brought balloons, candles and pictures Sunday, pleading that someone will come forward and tell police what happened.

Tammie Goodman said, “Somebody is out here that is out here to watch and go back and tell the person that did it what we did and what we talked about. Well, tell them Tammie Goodman says stop the silence so we can stop the violence. We’re gonna take Durham back by storm!”

Police have not identified a suspect. Z’yon’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.