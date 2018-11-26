Vigil held for man detained by ICE agents in Morrisville
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Saturday, a community came together to support Samuel Oliver-Bruno, an undocumented immigrant arrested Friday in Morrisville by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.
People packed the CityWell United Methodist Church in Durham for a prayer vigil Saturday.
Oliver-Bruno had been living in sanctuary at the church for almost a year.
Advocates said he went to Morrisville Friday morning for a fingerprinting appointment when ICE agents took him into custody.
According to an ICE spokesman, Oliver-Bruno was convicted in 2014 of coming into the country illegally from Mexico using fraudulent documents.
Police made 27 arrests as several people surrounded and blocked an ICE van Friday.
Supporters of Oliver-Bruno said they plan to keep fighting for him and his family.
"It feels like even more of an injustice like I've been released, and he's actually still in detention," Noah Rubin-Blose said.
