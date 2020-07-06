Vigil held in Durham for slain Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Calls for answers and justice grow across the country following the brutal killing of a Texas soldier.

Dozens of people filled the town square in Durham for hours Sunday night to remember Vanessa Guillen.

The 20-year-old Texas soldier’s death sparked protests across the country after authorities say she was beaten, dismembered and set on fire by a fellow soldier.

Her remains were found on the side of a road two months after her disappearance.

“My sister wanted to enlist in the military — she’s been talking about it for the past two years she aspires to serve her country. But until there’s justice, I feel like no one should be enlisting,” said event organizer Amayrani Calvario.

The group in Durham called for an independent investigation into Guillen’s death and reform in the military.

“What happened to her is devastating it’s inhumane. Where are the ethics?” said Ruth Moncalvo – Durham resident.

Those in attendance shared stories, lit candles and prayed together, saying they won’t let Guillen’s death be in vain.

“I think if we can get out and we can protest enough real change can happen. We’ve seen that in our history and we’re seeing it now and I think we need to keep going. We really do,” said Durham resident Malik Moncalvo.

The group says if there’s not sweeping reform following Guillen’s death, then they want Fort Hood the military base where she was stationed, to be shut down.

