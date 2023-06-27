DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than two dozen people gathered in a community circle Tuesday night as part of a vigil in memory of the lives lost to violence in Durham.

The “One Life” Vigil was hosted by the Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham.

“I love Durham, and there’s so many of us in here that we can do better in our city,” said Reverend Annette Love.

Rev. Love, who’s part of the Religious Coalition, says it will take everyone in the community to enact meaningful change to combat the city’s violence.

“That’s how we’re gonna learn or figure out what we’re going to do, is when the community opens up their mouth and speak and be a part of,” Love said.

Tuesday’s vigil gave everyone the opportunity to do that. Some spoke about growing up in Durham, some of the experiences they had, as well as what they’d like to see change.

“Every time, if I do get to go to their court trials or have to go to another funeral, it’s like me thinking about my own child, laying or being there,” one person said at the vigil.

The location of the vigil along Weaver Street was also meaningful. The Religious Coalition chose it because of its proximity to shootings that killed two people in separate incidents earlier this month.

Rev. Love says coming out to the vigil is the start, urging everyone to continue coming out to make their voices heard and to take action to bring real differences to the community.

“If you keep being quiet, nothing’s gonna get done. I talk and say what I need to say, but I’m an action person. I’m going to be moving,” she said.

The Religious Coalition is planning to hold similar vigils in the future.