DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Virginia arrested a man wanted for the murder of a Raleigh man who was killed earlier this year, Durham police said.

The Lynchburg, Va., Police Department arrested 33-year-old Dominique Morgan of Lynchburg. He was charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy to commit murder on Friday.

On July 10, Durham police officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound on the 2200 block of N.C. 54 Highway. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man, later identified as 55-year-old Johnny Lloyd Banks Jr., who had been shot and killed, according to police.

Morgan was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator B. Paulhus at 919-560-4440 ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.