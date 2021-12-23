Virginia man charged in Streets at Southpoint Mall shooting that injured 3, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Virginia man has been charged in connection with a Nov. 26 shooting at Durham’s Streets at Southpoint Mall that left three injured.

Durham police said the shooting came after a man was selling jewelry outside a store on the second floor of the shopping center when he was approached by at least two men.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun when they attempted to rob the seller.

The person selling the jewelry and a robber fired their guns, police said.

The suspected robber was shot and transported to the hospital. The seller was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

On Thursday, Durham police announced Jaquaay Walton, 31, has been charged with carrying a concealed gun.

He has not been arrested.

Durham police said more charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Off-duty Durham police officers working at the mall heard shots just after 3:20 p.m. and requested assistance.

Initially, it was believed the shooting involved two groups of people on the second floor of the mall.

Durham police said investigators “interviewed dozens of people” and “viewed several videos during the past week” to determine the shooting was related to the robbery.

“When the shooting first occurred, there was all types of speculation about gang violence and kind of roving bands of young people carrying guns at the mall. But it turns out, it’s a little different than what folks initially had expected, this is really why it’s important to let the investigations take their course,” Middleton said.