Virginia murder suspect caught shoplifting in Durham appears in court

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Virginia teenager accused of killing his mom and brother appeared in court in Durham County on Monday after he was caught shoplifting over the weekend.

Levi Norwood.

Levi Norwood, 17, was caught shoplifting at Target on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Norwood waived extradition on Monday, which means could be extradited back to Virginia at any time.

According to authorities, Norwood was on the run after he shot and killed his mother, Jen, and his 6-year-old brother Wyatt, at the family’s home in Midland, Virginia on Friday evening.

Norwood’s father, Joshua, came home and found the victims. Police said Norwood also shot his father, but his father was able to escape and go find help.

“All three of the victims suffered upper body trauma,” said Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier. “In this situation, we know that the suspect Levi was armed with (a) pistol.”

Norwood then stole a red Toyota Camry and drove more than 200 miles away. Authorities said he attempted to steal hair dye, clothing, and a backpack from the Durham Target.

Durham police then took Norwood into custody. They found the stolen car not far from the store.

Norwood faces a charge for a stolen vehicle and shoplifting. His defense attorney, Daniel Meier, said his charges will likely be dropped in Durham County because they do not want to get in the way of the murder charges he faces in Virginia.

Meier asked that the courtroom be closed to the public during the hearing due to the sensitivity of the case.

“He’s a 17-year-old kid facing serious allegations,” Meier said. “We don’t know anything that’s going on with him and I think, at least until we knew what was going on with him, and knew what it was, I just don’t think it would have been fair, especially as a child, being in front of the camera with the media in there.”

Durham authorities said they do not know of any ties Norwood has to Durham and they still do not know why ended up in the Triangle.

Meier said it will be up to Virginia to decide when to extradite Norwood back to Fauquier County, but it could be as early as Monday.

