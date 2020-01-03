Voluntary evacuation in place at Durham’s McDougald Terrace over CO issues

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham Housing Authority is working to help anyone wanting to evacuate McDougald Terrace following issues with carbon monoxide, CBS 17 confirmed Friday.

The voluntary evacuation should begin around 6 p.m., DHA said. More than 340 people live at McDougald.

Documents obtained Friday by CBS 17 illustrate the timeline that started with Christmas Day concerns and led to the inspection of nearly 200 units and the installation of dozens of carbon monoxide detectors during three days of checks at McDougald Terrace between Dec. 27-30.

The housing authority released inspection results Thursday during a community meeting after there were reports of carbon monoxide exposures at the complex.

The investigations began Dec. 27 and continued on Dec. 28 and 30.

EMS staff on Dec. 27 found one child with elevated carbon monoxide readings and an adult female was treated and released at Duke Hospital after showing signs of high carbon monoxide saturation.

A resident was found Dec. 28 to have an elevated level of carbon monoxide saturation declined to be taken to a hospital. Another resident Dec. 30 was found to have a higher level of the gas and was treated at Duke Regional Hospital.

The investigations also checked 196 units and installed 453 detectors for either smoke or carbon monoxide, a toxic, odorless gas that is emitted when fuel or other carbon-based materials are burned.