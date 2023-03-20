DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of volunteers, elected officials, and more joined together Monday to package meals for Champions Day at Meals on Wheels Durham.

The event is part of March for Meals Community Champions Week which runs until Friday.

The goal of the organization is to help seniors who are homebound and can’t prepare meals themselves.

“We pack the bags, if they have their own bags or use our bags and take it to the front and then they pack it up with the rest of the meals that go to that route,” said Cathy Penny. She’s been volunteering with Meals on Wheels Durham for three years.

Meals on Wheels Durham Executive Director, Jason Peace, says they typically help about 550 people a month.

With food costs going up due to inflation, he expects the number of people in need to continue to grow.

“As food prices start to soar, I think that number is going to go up. Over the next few years you’re going to have more people that are 60 and older than there will be 18 and younger, so that population is going to continue to increase and the need is unfortunately going to continue to be there,” said Peace.