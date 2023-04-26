A home in Durham being repaired by Rebuilding Together of the Triangle. (Deana Harley/CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A handful of volunteers were on Denver Avenue in Durham on Wednesday repairing the home of a longtime neighbor.

The homeowner won’t have to pay for the repairs.

“It’s an extremely difficult time right now with inflation, cost of materials, cost of building materials, it’s difficult for people to make improvements to their home,” Reid Wester with Beacon Building Products said.

They worked with volunteers from Rebuilding Together of the Triangle to get the work done. Daniel Sargent with Rebuilding Together of the Triangle says if these free repairs weren’t available, some families would be forced out of their homes if they couldn’t afford repairs.

At a time when the nation is facing an affordable housing crisis, Sargent says repairing houses and keeping homeowners where they belong is one way to tackle the issue.

“Giving them the chance to stay and making sure that any pressure that they’re feeling related to the maintenance of the home and other things that would encourage them to feel like they have to move, we’re trying to reduce that and make sure they have the chance to stay as long as they want,” Sargent said.

Rebuilding Together of the Triangle serves several local counties. If you know of someone who you think could benefit from these repairs, you can find more information here.