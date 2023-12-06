DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – While students prepare to leave class for winter break, it will be tough for some to find consistent access to meals over the next couple weeks.

Volunteers packed 5,230 brown paper bags filled with items like bread, cereal and peanut butter for those kids in need of a little assistance.

It’s work Turquoise LeJeune Parker does every single year.

“It’s okay to dream, because dreaming becomes this,” Parker, the Foodraiser founder, said while looking at a basketball gym littered with meals.

At Lakewood School in Durham, those bags will eventually go to every child at 12 different elementary schools throughout the city.

“Every year, this has exploded beautifully because of the generosity of a lot of minds, a lot of hearts and a lot of hands,” Parker said.

Going on its ninth year, the program is called Mrs. Parker’s Professor’s Foodraiser. The food is purchased in bulk with the help of over $100,000 in donations.

“I know what it was like for us to be able to have to have something like that and just be appreciative,” volunteer Michele Davis said. “To be able to partake in something like this and to be able to give back in this capacity is huge.”

The bags are meant to support the students for two weeks.

“Any time anybody asks me what’s my vision or my goal, I always say first Durham, then North Carolina and then the nation,” Parker said.

Parker also said the donations are continuous and those interested in donating can call the Lakewood School to help out.