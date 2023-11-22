DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Thanksgiving Eve is a big night at the Durham Rescue Mission, as staff and volunteers prepare for the annual Thanksgiving feast.

One of those volunteers is Richard Wheeler. For about a decade, Wheeler has spent Thanksgiving Eve into Thanksgiving morning in the turkey tent, helping grill roughly 150 turkeys for people in need of a warm holiday meal.

“It is amazing, people come from all over, and to, like I said, to see the smiles on the faces and the gratitude to be able to come and have a good meal,” Wheeler said.

Durham Rescue Mission CEO Rob Tart said they hope to feed 1,000 people this year.

Not only will they provide a feast, but also a bag of groceries for people to take home. Tart said about 700 volunteers make the Thanksgiving tradition possible.

“Thanksgiving here at the Durham rescue mission—we just have hundreds of people coming together, some that are well-to-do in the community that are here to serve, some that need some help and we just come together,” Tart said. “We have a great big Thanksgiving event. It’s beautiful.”

He said with rising prices, it’s an event that’s greatly needed.

“Demand for the rescue mission services is through the roof,” Tart said. “We’re running record numbers and it’s not even cold yet. We’re averaging over 500 people in both facilities. We have over 60 children every night here at the rescue mission.”

Tart said meals will also be delivered to those who are unable to leave their home.

In addition to the Thanksgiving feast, there will be games for kids, raffles for electronics and bicycles, and $50 gift cards for the Durham Rescue Mission’s thrift stores will also be handed out.

For Wheeler, helping give people a Thanksgiving meal gives him something too.

“It is it is something you take away and you never forget because you’re able to help someone out, to give them a hand up, and it just really gives you a warm feeling in your heart, especially this time of year around Thanksgiving of course,” Wheeler said.

The festivities begin Thursday at 12 p.m.