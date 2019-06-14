Wake Forest man charged with murder in death of man who fell, hit head during fight

Durham County News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Mohar (Durham police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake Forest man is charged with murder in the death of a 50-year-old man who fell and hit his head during a fight, Durham police said.

On June 5 around 10:15 p.m., Daniel Peter Mohar, 34, and Edward Tivnan, 50, got into a fight while on the patio of Social Games and Brews at 1007 West Main Street.

Durham police said Mohar hit Tivnan – causing the 50-year-old to fall and hit his head on the pavement.

Tivnan was found unconscious on the sidewalk.

He was transported to the hospital where he died two days later.

Investigators said the altercation as an isolated incident.

Mohar is not in custody. Anyone with information on this whereabouts is asked to call police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 28335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss