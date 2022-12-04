DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man who crashed his car into a bicyclist then rammed a Durham County deputy’s cruiser during a chase late Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. Sunday when a Durham County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the incident in the 5300 block of N.C. 98, which is Wake Forest Highway, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy and the bicyclist were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of a black Dodge Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed hit a bicyclist and then kept going — fleeing east on N.C. 98 toward Wake County, said the news release.

The deputy who saw the incident turned on the cruiser’s lights and siren and chased the suspect’s car.

During the chase, the suspect rammed a second deputy’s car, officials said.

The suspect then lost control of the Challenger and crashed, flipping the car onto its roof, officials said. The car ended up in the yard of a home in the 400 block of S. Mineral Springs Road, the news release said.

The suspect then got out of the overturned car and ran, but he was caught after a short foot chase, deputies said.

The bicyclist, the suspect, and the deputy injured during the chase were all taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said charges were pending against a 33-year-old Wake Forest man.