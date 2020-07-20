Walkout planned in Durham to protest against racial inequality

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP)– Organizers of a national workers strike say tens of thousands are set to walk off the job Monday in more than two dozen U.S. cities to protest systemic racism and economic inequality that has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” labor unions across the country will participate in a range of planned actions. Where work stoppages are not possible for a full day, participants will either picket during a lunch break or observe moments of silence to honor Black lives lost to police violence, organizers said.

Workers from fast food chains, nursing homes, airports and ride share services in more than 25 cities are expected to take part in the protest.

A socially-distanced protest in planned to take place around McDonald’s in downtown Durham.

The walkout is expected to start around noon and last until 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.