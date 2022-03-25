DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you a Durham resident looking to make a difference in your community? If so, Friday is the last day to apply for the open at-large Durham City Council seat.

Charlie Reece, who formerly held the seat, announced his resignation back in February after serving on the council since 2015.

Reece resigned in order to move to Europe with his family to expand their business, he said in his resignation announcement.

Reece’s last day on the job was March 7.

Those interested in applying for the position have until 5 p.m. today to send in their application.

The Durham City Council will identify finalists for consideration during its April 7 work session.

Councilmembers will interview finalists at a special meeting at City Hall on May 2. On May 3, the council will hold a public comment session on the finalists and make its final decision following that.

Click here to apply for the council seat.