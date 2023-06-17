Dirt bike tire. Part of motocross bike in the mud (Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man wanted for illegal bike riding has been arrested, according to the Durham Police Department.

Officers said they arrested 30-year-old David Jamal Herring Jr., of Durham, on Thursday while he was out on pre-trial release for drug charges.

He was wanted by police following a traffic stop on a group of dirt bikers and 4-wheelers where he failed to stop.

Police said they served Herring Jr. with warrants for felony flee to elude arrest on a dirt bike, reckless driving to endanger, reckless driving with wanton disregard, no liability insurance, no motorcycle endorsement and driving while license revoked.

The arrest comes as the Durham Police Department continues to crack down on illegal ATV and dirt bike operators.

CBS 17 previously reported on June 6, officers responded to a call of over 200 dirt bikes in the area of Garrett and Hope Valley roads. Police said they stopped several riders and recovered two dirt bikes.

Jamal Anthony Redick, 35, and Marquis Tyqureus Massey, 24, were also arrested in connection to the incident and each charged with operating an unregistered motorcycle and resisting officers.

Police said Herring Jr. was released Thursday, the same day he was arrested.