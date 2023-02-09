DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect in Durham is wanted for firing a gun during a verbal argument, according to the Durham Police Department.

Police said shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 29, the suspect and another person became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a business in the 4300 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard near Highway 15-501.

Officers said the suspect pointed a black handgun at the individual before lowering his arm and firing a shot at the ground. The suspect was last seen wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates jacket, dark colored pants and white shoes.

A surveillance photo shows he left in an older model black Honda Accord with tape on the front right passenger window.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator Sprinkle at 919-560-4440 ext 29248.