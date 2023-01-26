DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that it believes defrauded a business, assaulted an employee and stole power tools in two separate incidents.

Police said the first incident happened Jan. 13 in the 1700 block of Northpointe Drive, where a Home Depot and Harris Teeter are located near Interstate 85.

According to officers, the suspect attempted to defraud the business and assaulted an employee.

In photos provided by police, the suspect appears to be driving a tan Honda minivan.

(Photos from Durham Police Department)

The second incident occurred Saturday, also on Northpointe Drive, but in the 1700 block. Police said the suspect is accused of stealing about $1,000 in power tools.

If you can identify this individual, call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.