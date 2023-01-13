DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that stole from a Family Dollar and struck a pedestrian.

On Dec. 30, deputies were called to the Family Dollar store on the 1500 block of South Miami Boulevard for a reported larceny.

Deputies spoke with a witness who said the male suspect was wearing a green sweater. Deputies said he left the store and was seen driving a Nissan Rogue with a North Carolina license plate tag JJR 8591. As the suspect was leaving, he struck a pedestrian in the parking lot.

If you can identify the suspect, contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880.