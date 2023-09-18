DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County sheriff’s deputies found a man who was wanted on multiple charges Friday evening after he entered a parking lot of a retail store.

Around 11 p.m. on Friday, deputies were in the 2500 block of Fayetteville Street when they saw a vehicle of a person wanted on felony warrants enter a business parking lot. Deputies later confirmed that the person was Taijawan Jamir Cross, 19, of Durham.

According to police, Cross was wanted on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault on a female, and felony conspiracy.

Deputies entered the store while Cross was still inside and took him into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say they searched Cross’ vehicle and found a black Glock handgun and a short-barreled Del-Ton rifle, drugs, and an open container.

Cross was taken to the Durham County Detention Center where he was served an outstanding warrant and charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana. He was detained without bond.

According to deputies, he made his first court appearance and his bond was reduced to $502,000.