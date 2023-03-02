DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a man who stole jewelry worth thousands of dollars on two separate occasions.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 27, officers were dispatched to a larceny at National Pawn and Jewelry number four at 3407 N. Roxboro St. Police were told that Danny Thomas Goldston, 36, of Wendell, asked to see a $5,000 necklace and a $2,000 charm.

Goldston fled the scene once he had the necklace and charm.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Feb. 10, officers were dispatched to a second larceny at National Pawn and Jewelry number one at 2334 Guess Road. Police were told Goldston asked to see a gold chain worth $7,189. Once Goldston had the chain, he fled the scene.

Police said Goldston is wanted for two counts of felony larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G. Walcutt at 919-560-4440 ext. 29339 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.