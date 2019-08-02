Warrant: 5 cases of fraud reported in Triangle after man hacks Harris Teeter lottery machine

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A search warrant has been issued for a Durham man’s vehicle and apartment following a string of fraudulent activity.

On June 26, a Greensboro couple reported fraudulent activity on their joint bank account. The card had been used to make multiple purchases at a Harris Teeter in Durham, which the couple say they had never been to.

Four fraudulent charges were made on the couple’s account totaling $365.

After a law enforcement officer met with the manager of the Harris Teeter, it was determined that the transactions were actually made at a lottery machine inside the store.

According to a warrant, video surveillance “saw a black male with a black button-up short-sleeve collard shirt with gold/yellow patterns resembling leaves making purchases and receiving several lottery tickets from this machine.”

The man was seeing swiping upwards of 20 different cards and “received an unknown number of lottery tickets with each purchase.”

The lottery machine was supposed to operate on a “debit-only” status, according to a Harris Teeter employee. After the employee tested the machine, it was discovered that the “debit-only” function could be bypassed.

Following the first reported incident of fraudulent activity, law enforcement received four additional cases all within the Triangle, plus two in Greensboro, one in High Point, and two in Winston-Salem.

All five had charges on their accounts that occurred between July 9-July 11.

All five victims’ accounts were with the same financial institution: Branch Banking & Trust.

After reviewing surveillance video at one of the stores where two of the fraudulent transactions were made, a flyer was sent out trying to identify the suspect — the same man that could be seen in surveillance video from the first case.

A tipster alerted law enforcement that the male in the surveillance video as 30-year-old Dyrrick Jaron Brown.

Brown is currently on probation in North Carolina.

Brown’s probation officer further confirmed that it was Brown pictured on the flyer sent out by law enforcement.

Brown was arrested in Durham on Thursday morning and charged with five counts of identity theft and five counts of obtaining property by false pretense, according to arrest records.

Brown was booked into the Durham County Detention Facility at 11:38 a.m. and given a $7,500 secured bond. He posted bond at 12:26 p.m. and was released, records show.

