Warrant: Driver fleeing Durham deputy topped 100 mph before fiery crash that killed innocent man

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The driver of a car that fled a traffic stop before crashing into a vehicle and killing the driver is facing a list of charges including murder, according to Durham County warrants and arrest records.

The pursuit began around 11 p.m. on Aug. 23 when a Durham County deputy saw a car that ran a red light.

The deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop for the violation, but the driver didn’t stop. The driver, later identified as Jalen Williams, 24, then collided with another car on Page Road near T.W. Alexander Drive, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The driver of the second car, identified as 41-year-old Cameron Minnis died in the crash.

According to warrants, Williams reached speeds of more than 100 mph while fleeing the deputy and drove recklessly through two traffic lights before slamming into Minnis’ car, causing it to burst into flames. Williams then crashed into a brick wall.

Minnis was found outside his burning vehicle in the grass along the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams was injured in the crashes, suffering lacerations and broken bones, warrants said. He was heard by one of the deputies saying, “I should have just stopped,” according to warrants.

When police were able to search Williams’ car, they found 293 grams of marijuana in a vacuum-sealed bag. During another search on Sept. 17, a black pistol fell out from under the dashboard behind the stereo area, warrants show. Williams is a convicted felon.

Williams was released from the hospital and booked in the Durham County Detention Center on Aug. 31.

He is charged with second-degree murder without regard, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, and felony flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle.

Williams is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

