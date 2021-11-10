Warrant: Driver in Durham wreck that led to death of good Samaritan was drinking and driving

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The woman involved in a Durham crash that led to a second crash resulting in the death of a Raleigh woman admitted to drinking and driving, according to warrants obtained by CBS 17.

The initial crash occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 4300-block of S. Miami Boulevard on Nov. 7.

According to Durham police, the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox was pulling out of a parking lot on S. Miami Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a 2018 Nissan Maxima going southbound on the road.

Officials said the collision caused the Chevrolet Equinox to rotate and flip onto its right side, coming to rest in the far left northbound lane of S. Miami Boulevard.

After the crash occurred, Jasmine Harbison, 29, of Raleigh, and her boyfriend, pulled over to attempt to help the people inside of the SUV that flipped over, police said.

While standing on the left side of the SUV, a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox traveling in the left-most northbound lane of S. Miami Boulevard slammed into Harbison, the warrant says. Harbison was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the warrant, the driver of the 2011 Equinox that was involved in the initial crash admitted to officers that she had been drinking alcohol prior to driving. Multiple open containers of alcohol were found inside her vehicle and medical staff at Duke Hospital said she exhibited “signs of impairment,” according to the warrant.

The front passenger of the 2011 Equinox told police that she did not see any vehicles traveling in the southbound lane of S. Miami Boulevard when the driver pulled out of the parking lot.

The driver of the Maxima is being investigated for careless and reckless driving, as well as speeding, the warrant shows.

The driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Harbison was not listed in the warrants as being under investigation on any charges.

CBS 17 is not naming any of the drivers involved in the incident because no one has been charged in either the initial crash or the fatal pedestrian-involved crash that followed shortly after.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.