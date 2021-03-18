Warrant: Durham boy sexually assaulted by babysitter among thousands waiting for rape kits to be tested

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager from Durham is among thousands of people in North Carolina who are waiting for their sexual assault kits to be tested as the state works through a massive backlog.

According to a search warrant recently released by police, an 8-year-old boy from Durham was sexually assaulted by his babysitter in February 2013.

The warrant said the parents found the babysitter on Care.com, a website where you can go to connect with caregivers in your area.

The boy told his parents that one day after he was dropped off at his babysitter’s house, his babysitter threw him on the bed, tied him up with a rope, and sexually assaulted him.

After the assault, the boy said the babysitter “put a gun to his head, and told him not to tell,” according to the warrant.

The boy told his parents about the incident and police started an investigation.

According to the warrant, a sexual assault kit was completed at the time.

However, the kit was not approved to be sent off to the lab for analysis until September 2020.

CBS 17 reached out to Durham police to find to why it was not sent off for testing right after the incident happened.

Police said in an email that this kit was part of their backlog and police are still waiting for this kit to be tested.

This means eight years later, no arrest has been made in this case.

“A lot of sexual offenders are repeat offenders,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. “At this point, the most important thing we can do is eliminate the backlog.”

Stein said law enforcement used to not be required to send every sexual assault kit in for testing.

However, a law that passed a few years ago now requires investigators to send these kits in to be tested.

Stein said now the state is working through thousands of sexual assault kits, some between 25 and 40 years old.

While the new online tracking system is helping them make arrests, he said they need more funding to help them eliminate this backlog.

“It costs about $1,500 to test a kit,” Stein said. “So just to pay for the thousands that need to be done, we need an appropriation.”

Stein said this summer they will be asking the legislature for $9 million in funding.

“We have to make the public safer and we’ve got a plan to get that done,” Stein said. “We’re working hard to execute it. We just need continued investment from the legislature.”

Back in 2018, Stein said there were more than 16,000 sexual assault kits in North Carolina that needed to be tested.

Of those kits, he said 5,000 – 6,000 have been sent to the lab to be tested.