Warrant: Durham child murdered while in the care of her babysitter suffered horrific injuries

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A warrant obtained by CBS 17 details the brutal injuries suffered by a little girl who Durham police have said was killed by the man babysitting her last October.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2020, Durham officers responded to a home in the 2600-block of Mansfield Avenue for a call about a possible cardiac arrest.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 16-month-old girl “laying on her back unresponsive on the floor next to her crib” and surrounded by water on the floor, according to the warrant. Police performed CPR on the child until an ambulance arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment and was put on life support.

According to the warrant, a responding police corporal noticed blood on the shoulder strap of the tank top that caretaker Jakey’z Tysun Giles, 22, was wearing and an investigator “observed blood on the floor of the bedroom” where the child was found. The investigator also saw one phone next to the blood on the floor and one on the bed, plus “multiple, smoked marijuana cigarettes in the bedroom.” The warrant states that the room had a “strong odor of burnt marijuana.”

When speaking to investigators, Giles told police that “when he picked up [the child], her head fell back and he tried to revive her by putting her in the shower and then giving her some water from a water bottle,” according to the warrant.

The child’s mother told police that she had been working and that Giles was watching the little girl. The mother stated that she last saw her child breathing about 20 minutes before the call was made to 911. The woman had stopped by to drop off a beverage for Giles and then returned to work, she told police.

Just 12 minutes after she last saw her daughter breathing, she missed a call from Giles. She called him back at 10:25 p.m. and was told that her daughter was unresponsive, the warrant says. Giles called 911 at 10:27 p.m. Police arrived at 10:31 p.m.

The warrant then details the horrific injuries the child suffered — “severe brain trauma, severe trauma to her internal organs, blood in her lungs, a detached cornea, bruising on her abdomen and blood coming out of her catheter.”

Doctors told police that “surgery wasn’t possible due to the amount of injuries” and that although she was on life support, she would not survive the injuries. Doctors told police that “the injuries appeared to be caused intentionally.”

The child died the next afternoon just before 1:20 p.m., the warrant states.

In addition to the injuries the little girl suffered, she also was found to have a blood alcohol content above 0.08. The warrant states that doctors described her alcohol consumption as “intentional dosing.”

On Nov. 2, 2020, Durham police announced charges against the caretaker. Giles is charged with murder and intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Giles remains in the Durham County Detention Center and is being held without bond.