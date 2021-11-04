Warrant: Man stole $420 from Durham pub after being told kitchen was closed; cash found in sock

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is behind bars after Durham police say he stole money from a downtown pub after they told him the kitchen was closed, a search warrant shows.

According to the warrant, Anthony Tyrone Wilkerson, 27, walked into James Joyce Irish Pub and Restaurant, located at 912 W. Main St., after 2 a.m. on Oct. 27 in search of food.

Wilkerson asked for food and when the staff told him the kitchen was closed, “he became irate and caused a disturbance” and threatened the staff, saying, “I have a gun, where’s the money?” the warrant shows.

Feeling threatened, the staff went outside and left Wilkerson inside the restaurant, according to court documents. Police arrived at the scene and determined that the only thing missing was a stack of $20 bills from the register.

Wilkerson was arrested and charged with common law robbery but officers only found four crumpled $1 bills in his pockets.

After being taken to Durham County Jail, staff at the facility searched Wilkerson again and located $420 in one of his socks, court documents show.

The money wasn’t seized following the search because police had not reviewed security footage from the pub at that point. After receiving video from the incident, investigators watched as Wilkerson walked up to the register, opened it up, and then stole the money, the warrant states.

Wilkerson is currently being held in the Durham County Jail on a $7,000 secured bond on charges of attempted common law robbery, failure to appear on an assault on a government official/employee charge, failure to appear on a communicating threats charge, and indecent exposure.

No one was injured during the robbery.