Warrant: Suspect fraudulently obtained NC Lottery tickets

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A search warrant has been issued for a Durham man’s vehicle and apartment following a string of fraudulent activity.

On June 26, a Greensboro couple reported fraudulent activity on their joint bank account. The card had been used to make multiple purchases at a Harris Teeter in Durham, which the couple say they had never been to.

Four fraudulent charges were made on the couple’s account totaling $365.

After a law enforcement officer met with the manager of the Harris Teeter, it was determined that the fraudulent transactions were actually made at a lottery machine inside the store.

According to a warrant, video surveillance “saw a black male with a black button-up short-sleeve collard shirt with gold/yellow patterns resembling leaves making purchases and receiving several lottery tickets from this machine.”

The N.C. Lottery said it worked with police in the investigation and released this statement:

The cards used to purchase the lottery tickets were debit cards. Because the incident involves a lottery vending machine, members of our security team worked with police since the start of their investigation. We provided police records of transactions from the machine in question. They showed that the cards used were debit cards. Our vending machines only accept cards that can conduct a debit transaction. Because of changes in technology, when consumers use a debit card, they have the choice to select debit or credit. If they choose debit, they are required to enter a pin. If they choose credit, they don’t have to enter the pin. Regardless of what they choose, the card is a debit card and money is coming directly from the consumer’s bank account. You’ll see something similar if you use one of them at a gas station pump. Our team works diligently to make sure the technology we use performs correctly. Before we introduce any new product or form of ticket distribution, such as cashless vending machines, it undergoes thorough testing. In this case, the lottery vending machine worked properly and only accepted a card that can conduct debit transactions. We will continue to work with police as they investigate this situation.

Following the first reported incident of fraudulent activity, law enforcement received four additional cases all within the Triangle, plus two in Greensboro, one in High Point, and two in Winston-Salem.

All five had charges on their accounts that occurred between July 9-July 11.

All five victims’ accounts were with the same financial institution: Branch Banking & Trust.

After reviewing surveillance video at one of the stores where two of the fraudulent transactions were made, a flyer was sent out trying to identify the suspect — the same man that could be seen in surveillance video from the first case.

A tipster alerted law enforcement that the male in the surveillance video as 30-year-old Dyrrick Jaron Brown.

Brown is currently on probation in North Carolina.

Brown’s probation officer further confirmed that it was Brown pictured on the flyer sent out by law enforcement.

Brown was arrested in Durham on Thursday morning and charged with five counts of identity theft and five counts of obtaining property by false pretense, according to arrest records.

Brown was booked into the Durham County Detention Facility at 11:38 a.m. and given a $7,500 secured bond. He posted bond at 12:26 p.m. and was released, records show.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now