2 water main breaks shut down major section of N. Duke Street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A section of N. Duke Street in Durham has been shut down Thursday morning due to two water main breaks, police told CBS 17.

According to authorities, they received a call around 4:45 a.m. about a water main break in the 400-block of N. Duke Street near Minerva Avenue. The break is near the Durham School for Ballet & the Performing Arts and just down the street from the Durham School of the Arts (DSA).

A second water main break was reported later on Thursday morning on N. Duke Street near W. Trinity Avenue.

The section of N. Duke Street between W. Trinity Avenue and W. Morgan Street will be closed indefinitely as crews work to fix the break.

Durham Public Schools (DPS) originally told CBS 17 that Durham School of the Arts “will open on schedule today despite the water main break outside the school.”

An update sent by DPS at 8:30 a.m. said that a new break on Buchanan Boulevard is directly affecting DSA.

“We are currently awaiting a repair time estimate from the City. DSA buses are en route to the school, however, we will be prepared to dismiss school if water cannot be restored,” school officials said.

A total of four water main breaks have been reported across the city, according to officials.

There is some concern about freezing as temperatures in Durham are in the low-to-mid 20s. Crews at the scene reported some areas with frozen water on N. Duke Street.

CBS 17 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as it develops.

