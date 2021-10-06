Water main break shuts down section of major Durham road, officials say

Durham County News

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of a major Durham road is closed for emergency repair work after a water main broke Wednesday morning, according to Durham’s Department of Water Management.

A water main broke early on Wednesday in the 4200-block of N. Roxboro Street, officials said.

The break and subsequent repairs have resulted in the closure of N. Roxboro Street between Denfield and Fairfield streets.

City officials are asking drivers to avoid the area as crews work to fix the break and reopen the road.

