Wayfair pop-up shop is coming to Durham

BOSTON (WNCN) – The online website which is known for making home shopping simple is coming to Durham.

Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop will open four pop-up shops beginning August 1 through October 31, which includes Streets at Southpoint Mall.

The pop-up shops give customers exclusive access to explore affordable decor essentials and purchase in-shop items the same-day.

“We are excited to open four new pop-up shop locations across the U.S. this summer,” said Courtney Lawrie, Director of Brand Marketing, Wayfair. “The Wayfair Decor & Inspiration Shop will provide our customers place to go for home ideas and inspiration as well as the chance to shop over 250 budget-friendly and eclectic decor items to purchase in-shop for the first time ever.”

Some of the products you will find a the pop-up shop will include living room wall art, throw pillows, candles, summer lounging items and seasonal items such as kitchen elements.

The pop-up products will be updated during the three months, providing customers with the opportunity to discover new items each time they visit.

Wayfair is currently hiring store managers and retail associates across all locations ahead of the August 1 opening.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply at www.wayfair.com/careers

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now