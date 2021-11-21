‘We are here for you’: Durham church partners with national initiative to provide mentorship

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday’s sermon at St. Joseph AME Church in Durham was a message of hope.

“The faith community is an integral part of community healing,” said Stephen Powell.

Powell is chief programs and partnerships officer for the National CARES Mentoring Movement.

Sunday, St. Joseph AME officially launched the CARES program. It’s an organization that was founded in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2006.

“Imagine how our community and children would prosper [if] we invested in creating an ever-growing army of young people,” said Susan L. Taylor, founder and CEO of CARES.

CARES goal is to help provide children and low-income families with the support emotionally, socially, academically — and even when it comes to careers.

“In Durham, we are blessed to have so many organizations already working to improve the lives of impoverished children and young adults,” said Velez Childress with St. Joseph AME.

“Durham CARES will help to identify those organizations so we can pull our resources and better target these underserved communities,” she added.

This comes as Durham grapples with a violent year. According to the latest data from Durham police, there have been 674 shooting incidents in Durham this year, 230 people have been shot, and 35 of those people have died.

“We are here for you. We are here for you,” Powell stated.

Durham is the 59th U.S. affiliate of CARES.

