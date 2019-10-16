‘We need to get out of here’: JROTC replica gun prompts scare at Northern High School

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A JROTC student with a plastic drill replica prompted the lockdown and evacuation of Northern High School Tuesday night, Durham school officials said.

At 4:56 a “concerned citizen” called 911 to report seeing a person with a gun walking onto campus, school officials said.

After students were evacuated, officials reviewed security video which showed the JROTC student walking into the school after drill practice said Chip Sudderth, Durham Public Schools spokesperson.

“Students sheltered in place, law enforcement came to carefully and safely evacuate the building because we had to treat it as if it as a real situation,” said Sudderth.

Deyari El-Amin was at the school to watch his older sister play volleyball when the lockdown was announced.

“I looked at her and said ‘we need to go and get out of here,’ and then I was really scared,” El-Amin said.

As the students sheltered in place, a terrified El-Amin texted his mom.

“‘Mommy I love you,’ because I didn’t know what was going to happen and I wanted her to know I loved her,” he said.

Northern High School freshman, Deniya El-Amin said they hid in the corner of the locker room, unsure of what was going on.

“We were all so scared. We didn’t know if we were ever going to get out or see our families again,” she said.

The lockdown happened as many students were still at school for sports games, or practice.

Camron Flowers was on the football field and had to run back inside to shelter in place.

“I just wanted to call my people, and tell them that I love them,” he said.

Students say they’ve practiced active shooter drills during school hours, but never after school.

“We all were going to go outside and try to get away from the school. Everyone told us to get back in. Everyone was crying,” said El-Amin.

El-Amin’s mother, Jeneane Jones-Morris, arrived at the school as the kids evacuated.

“They came out with hands up, and that was a terrible vision,” she said.

The family, and many others were very relieved the incident was a false alarm.

“We were walking out of the school, and we finally saw my mom and my brother,” said El-Amin. “We ran and hugged him and mom.”

Durham Public Schools released a statement thanking law enforcement, teachers, and staff for working to keep students safe.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



