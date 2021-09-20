‘We will not live in fear’: NCCU responds to on-campus double fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The chancellor of North Carolina Central University pleaded with city and state leaders to devote resources to help combat crime in Durham in the wake of a double shooting on Saturday.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot off Lawson Street on the NCCU campus just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Maj. Walter Tate with the Durham Police Department said officers responded to the sound of gunshots and found two shooting victims at the scene.

Tavis Rhodes, 18, and Shamori Brown, 21, both of Durham, were transported to the hospital where they later died. NCCU had previously said the victims were not students at the university and they were not at the game prior to the shooting.

Tate said the shooting was not a random act. The major also said the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting was a black Nissan Altima.

Chancellor Johnson Akinleye said the campus of NCCU is safe and the school has spent $3 million in security updates to the campus to help ensure the safety of students and staff.

Those improvements include keycard entry for residence halls and security cameras across campus.

Akinleye said investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle because of one of the security cameras.

The chancellor also pleaded with leaders to help the school combat crime in the city.

“This press conference is a call to action. We are pleading with our city, our county, and state officials to commit to devoting more resources and attention to combating the issues of crime in Durham,” the chancellor said.

“We will not live in fear and not have our health and well-being at risk due to gun violence and crime around our community. It has to stop – today.”

The case remains active and is being investigated by the Durham Police Department.