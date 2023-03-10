DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wendell man wanted for robbing one pawn shop and stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from two others has been found.

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested Danny Goldston in Raleigh on Thursday, according to Durham police.

In addition to the felony larceny charges, Goldston was also wanted for:

possession of a stolen motor vehicle,

robbery with a dangerous weapon,

possession of a firearm by a felon,

simple assault,

discharge of firearm within the city limits, and

injury to personal property.

Police said Goldston is the suspect in the early March robbery of National Jewelry and Pawn in the 3100 block of Hillsborough Road in which one round was fired in the business.

Goldston was also wanted in two other incidents in January and February in which jewelry was stolen from two other pawn shops.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 27, officers were dispatched to a larceny at National Pawn and Jewelry No. 4 at 3407 N. Roxboro St.

Police were told that Goldston asked to see a $5,000 necklace and a $2,000 charm. He fled the scene once he had the necklace and charm, according to police.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Feb. 10, officers were dispatched to a second larceny at National Pawn and Jewelry No. 1 at 2334 Guess Road. Police were told Goldston asked to see a gold chain worth $7,189.

Once he had the chain, police said he once again fled.

Goldston is currently in the Durham County Jail under a $152,500 bond.