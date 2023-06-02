DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham want to know what local and federal leaders are doing to stop gun violence.

About 100 people showed up to a conversation hosted by Congresswoman Valerie Foushee about preventing gun violence.

Several people in the crowd raised their hand when Rep. Foushee asked who had been impacted by gun violence.

One of those people was Audrey Odom.

Her son Jonathan Johnson was shot and killed in Durham in 2019.

“I said I never wanted another family to hurt the way I hurt because when you lose a child, it do hurt,” she said. “It destroys you.”

She wants to know what leaders are doing to stop another person from being killed.

A main message from the panelists is there is not a single law or program that can stop gun violence; it is up to everyone to help.

“Law enforcement cannot solve this problem alone,” said Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead.

CBS 17 asked Sheriff Birkhead how his department’s preventing gun violence.

“We are laser focused on identifying those offenders who commit these violent crimes,” said Birkhead.

He said the department’s STEP (Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program) identifies people involved in multiple violent offenses and arrests them.

Sheriff Birkhead said the department plans to launch Project Safe Neighborhoods around July, which will focus on identifying people repeatedly committing crimes and provide them with services like a job.

Someone asked if the department’s gun buyback programs are effective. Sheriff Birkhead said they are “very effective” and that people voluntarily surrendered about 500 guns during the two buybacks last year. He said those guns were destroyed. He added that no taxpayer money is used for the program, and that the gift cards are purchased from asset forfeiture funds.

A man from Durham asked about access to mental health services in relation to gun violence. The county’s Director of Community Intervention and Support Krystal Harris said they are building relationships with Duke Hospital’s Center for Child and Family Health so they can refer people there.

“When we talk about students, their friends are getting killed and so that’s traumatic for anybody, especially a child,” Harris said.

Odom hopes putting a stop to gun violence starts with helping youth.

“To get these kids in some kind of program to show them that we are concerned about you all,” Odom said.

The audience questions Thursday night were pre-screened from more than 200 questions sent to Rep. Foushee. In addition to Harris and Sheriff Birkhead, the Co-Director for Duke Center for Firearms Law Professor Joseph Blocher and Bull City United Violence Interrupter Program Manager David Johnson were on the panel.