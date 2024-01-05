DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A camera, social media, and a man determined to crack down on Durham speeders.

Chris Perelstein hopes his RecklessRoxboro X account prompts local and state officials to take action when it comes to creating safer streets.

The eye on Roxboro Street speeders has the eye of Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams.

“When we have something like this that is bringing the attention to us in such an innovative way, it does help,” Williams said.

Williams said he wants to see the camera in-person.

The camera is coded to take pictures of cars traveling more than 24 miles per hour above the posted speed limit, and automatically posts the info to RecklessRoxboro.

Williams said the camera is something he’d like to use in an official capacity, but said speed enforcement cameras are not allowed under state law.

What both Perelstein and city officials do want to see is a redesign of Roxboro Street.

A 2020 plan from the city says Roxboro and Mangum Streets should be converted from one- to two-way traffic, forcing cars to slow down.

Durham Transportation Director Sean Egan said the North Carolina Department of Transportation is set to repave the road this year.

“The time is now for us to do this,” Egan said.

He said a company is studying traffic on Roxboro and Mangum Streets.

With a few years passing since the plan recommended the streets be converted, CBS 17 asked Egan what it will take to make the official recommendation to NCDOT for a two-way street.

“So, we’re going to have to show them that we can accommodate the number of vehicles that are traveling on the roadway and that we can improve, significantly improve, the safety,” Egan said.

NCDOT has the final say since it owns the street, but even if the street becomes two ways Egan said it likely won’t happen until 2025. He said the repaving markings would be temporary as he estimates the road will be repaved in summer or fall of 2024.

Egan said the study is also examining other pedestrian improvements, such as high-visibility crosswalks.

For Perelstein a two-way street and pedestrian improvements can’t come fast enough.

“A modern safe and effective road design for all users,” Perelstein said.

Durham residents can request speed enforcement by calling the police department at (919) 560-4935 ext. 29402.

The city is hosting community meetings in the coming weeks, where people can provide feedback on Roxboro Street and other repaving projects. The dates and times can be found here.