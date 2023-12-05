DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County wants to hear what you want their website to look like.

On Tuesday, the county announced it’s seeking input for its comprehensive website redesign project.

You can see how the current website looks here.

The county is looking for answers to the following questions:

What are you looking for when visiting the Durham County website?

Are you able to find the information?

What do you like about the current site?

What do you dislike about the current site?

“The answers to these questions and others will help us improve your experience,” the county said. “We want to develop a site that responds to your needs.”

The county shared a link to a brief five-minute survey to hear your thoughts.

They said answers to the survey will guide their website’s redesign.

“We’re committed to modernizing the county website to enhance transparency and make county services easily accessible,” said Durham County Board of Commissioners Chair Nida Allam. “To ensure we’re moving in the right direction, we value feedback from our community as we work to improve this essential service.”

The county said their primary goals for the redesign project include:

Creating a visually appealing website that makes it easy to find what you need. Improving navigation and searchability. Creating greater accessibility for those facing visual and other challenges. Optimizing the user experience for those on mobile devices and tablets.

The website re-design project is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2025.