DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Everyone is talking about the moment Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock on the Oscar’s stage Sunday night.

It happened after Rock made a joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head.

The moment is now shining light on a condition called alopecia areata.

In a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett-Smith shared her struggle with alopecia areata.

“It was terrifying when it first started. You know, I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands, and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?” Pinkett-Smith said.

Pinkett-Smith said that’s why she cut her hair, and that she’s not alone in this fight.

“It can be devastating, and some people go undercover, stay at home,” said Dr. Elise Olsen, a dermatologist with Duke Health.

“At least one to 2 percent of the population in the U.S. have had alopecia areata at some point or may develop this,” Olsen said.

Alopecia areata is a common problem.

“It’s an autoimmune disorder of the hair follicle — any hair follicle, by the way — just usually presents on the scalp, but it can be elsewhere,” Olsen said. “It can involve any age, any race, any sex, (and) typically starts in childhood, but someone can develop this first time as an adult.”

Olsen said there are remissions from episodes of hair loss. Not that many patients are having an ongoing episode at any given time, though it is common to have multiple hair loss episodes.

“The key for this, I think, is that patients need to realize that it is a potentially reversible hair loss, so it’s not permanent, doesn’t have to be permanent, but it can be persistent,” Olsen said.

Olsen encouraged patients to see a dermatologist to make sure the diagnosis is alopecia areata.

There are no FDA approved treatments, but there are treatments that can help to re-grow the hair.

“People like Jada, who’s been able to bring attention to it, that’s going to help us to find something that’s going to really be a cure or to treat it more effectively,” Olsen said.