DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Clues to ShotSpotter’s future in the City of Durham are in the City Manager’s proposed budget that was released Monday night.

In the budget, an anticipated accomplishment for the upcoming fiscal year is “enter into a multi-year contract with ShotSpotter to continue efforts to overcome gun violence in the City.”

“The program, the technology, is doing precisely what we expected it to do,” said Middleton.

Since the launch in mid-December, Durham Police said they’ve received more than 570 alerts from ShotSpotter, and that it’s lead to 10 arrests and the recovery of nine guns.

The data shows ShotSpotter misclassified gunshots 30 times, most of them as false positives.

According to the latest police data, the number of people shot in Durham as of April 22 is down compared to the same time last year, but the number of shootings is up; a point CBS 17 raised to Middleton.

“Well, who said that ShotSpotter was, you know, supposed to decline the number of shootings,” Middleton said. “That’s a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to get shootings down. What ShotSpotter does is get us to those incidents faster. What it does is allow us to render aid to people, whether anyone has called 911 or not.”

The Durham Police ShotSpotter data shows 73 percent of ShotSpotter alerts did not have an accompanying resident 911 call.

Councilmember Jillian Johnson said she’s seen no evidence that ShotSpotter has had any positive impact on safety in Durham. She said she is opposed to renewing the contract.

A spokesperson for the Durham Police Department said there’s no quote for what a multi-year contract would look like.

The department said in general terms, it costs about $70,000 per square mile of coverage, and since the city has three square miles of coverage it would be roughly $210,000 a year. The current ShotSpotter pilot ends in December.