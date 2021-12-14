‘What was so bad they had to take her life’: Grandmother of teen girl killed in Durham shooting speaks out

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday, balloons, candles, and posters marked the spot where six juveniles were shot while riding in a car near the intersection of Eugene and Murchison streets about 3 a.m. on Monday.

Two of those individuals died at the scene, and the other four were taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to police.

Durham Public Schools sent out a release on Tuesday that said 19-year-old Isaiah Carrington, a former student at Northern High and Performance Learning Center, and 15-year-old Ariuna Cotton, a sophomore at Hillside High School, were both killed in that shooting.

Also shot in that car, was a 17-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old girl.

Authorities said a 15-year-old boy was also in the car at the time, but he was not shot.

The family of the 17-year-old girl said she is in critical condition.

Authorities said the group was riding in a Hyundai SUV when someone opened fire at their car, which caused the car to crash.

Police said on Tuesday the car they were riding in was stolen the day before on Dec. 12.

Durham police said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting and they don’t have any suspect information.

At the memorial, family and friends signed a poster in memory of Cotton, the 15-year-old girl shot and killed in the incident.

Her grandmother, who wants to go by Ann, said she didn’t know Cotton had left the house the morning of the shooting until she got a knock at the door.

“I thought she was in the house. I never knew that she had left from out of the house until I got a knock on the door and they told me something had happened,” she said.

She said Cotton was with the wrong people at the wrong time, and that she is helping Cotton’s five siblings deal with this loss.

“I want to know why they took her life, what was so bad that they had to take her life? That’s what I want to know, why?” she said.

Cotton’s family said she loved to sing and dance, and that her mother always wanted her to be an artist or a singer. They said Cotton had just lost her mother earlier this year.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are encouraged to call Investigator Crumbley with Durham Police at 919-560-4440, ext. 29163 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.