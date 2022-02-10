Where has Durham focused federal COVID-19 funds? City still has more than $43 million left to use

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The city of Durham has tens of millions of dollars left to spend from federal COVID relief funds.

Combating COVID-19 isn’t cheap and to pay for it, the city pulls from many different resources and COVID-19 specific federal grants.

For example, the city has received $15 million to help pay rent and utilities for people impacted by the pandemic.

Also, they spent $2.9 million on bringing faster WiFi to public housing as students and employees move more online.

“There are a lot of different pots of money,” said Bertha Johnson, Durham’s deputy city manager.

Johnson said the biggest chunk of COVID-19 relief money is still to come.

The city of Durham has been promised $51 million in American Rescue Plan funding from the federal government, open to be used for any COVID-related needs.

So far, they’ve only spent $7.3 million of that money to give hazard pay to city frontline workers like firefighters and police officers.

But with the large majority of those resources untapped, the city has an opportunity to figure out the best ways to split up the remaining $43 million.

“There’s a lot of discussion around homelessness and what we can do to perpetuate transformative change,” Johnson said about potential projects. “There’s obviously communication around small businesses, how do we help our small businesses?”

Since the city has received many more proposals than they can feasibly carry out, later this month the city’s council members will begin deciding how they want to split up the millions and which proposals they may want to select.

“It is going to be a challenge for us to figure out how to manage this set of expectations,” Johnson said.

People can find more information on the American Rescue Plan allocation to Durham online here.