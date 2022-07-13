(Durham Parks & Recreation)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Parks & Recreation is asking the community to give feedback on what type of playground they want to see in Merrick-Moore Park.

In a tweet, they shared a photo of the future space for the playground at the park on 632 N. Hoover Road.

Right now there are only two benches, a field and a lamp post, but Durham officials are planning to change that.

They say the new playground will be located close to the picnic shelter.

Durham Parks & Recreation shared the following design options for the new playground. They want the community to pick which one they like the best:

Option 1 shows a playground that looks like a castle with a swing set and some other fun activities for kids.

(Durham Parks & Recreation)

Option 2 shows a play area for younger children, a web jungle gym and a swing set.

(Durham Parks & Recreation)

Option 3 also has a play area for younger children, as well as a swing set and a different type of jungle gym.

(Durham Parks & Recreation)

If you want to give feedback on your favorite playground, click here to fill out the online survey.

City officials say it must be submitted by Friday.