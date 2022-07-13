DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Parks & Recreation is asking the community to give feedback on what type of playground they want to see in Merrick-Moore Park.
In a tweet, they shared a photo of the future space for the playground at the park on 632 N. Hoover Road.
Right now there are only two benches, a field and a lamp post, but Durham officials are planning to change that.
They say the new playground will be located close to the picnic shelter.
Durham Parks & Recreation shared the following design options for the new playground. They want the community to pick which one they like the best:
Option 1 shows a playground that looks like a castle with a swing set and some other fun activities for kids.
Option 2 shows a play area for younger children, a web jungle gym and a swing set.
Option 3 also has a play area for younger children, as well as a swing set and a different type of jungle gym.
If you want to give feedback on your favorite playground, click here to fill out the online survey.
City officials say it must be submitted by Friday.