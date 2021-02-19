While the county remains paused, other locations in Durham offer COVID-19 vaccine

DURHAM, N..C. (WNCN) – It’s been a struggle for some in the Triangle to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Durham, it’s been three weeks since they’ve been able to take new appointments and there are more than 30,000 on Duke Health’s waiting list.

The Durham County Department of Public Health paused COVID-19 vaccinations at the end of January due to limited supply.

But there are other places in Durham offering the vaccine.

Southpoint Pharmacy – Opening for appointments on Feb. 24. – 6216 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 105 Open to everyone in Groups 1 and 2 Lincoln Community Health Center Priority on patients Providing vaccines to groups and churches North Carolina Community Hospital Offering vaccines to patients Durham Family Medicine Priority on patients Will answer the community’s questions

– Opening for appointments on Feb. 24. – 6216 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 105 North Carolina Specialty Hospital – 3916 Ben Franklin Blvd.

– 3916 Ben Franklin Blvd. Durham Family Medicine – 2400 Broad Street, Suite 1

– 2400 Broad Street, Suite 1 Lincoln Community Health Center – 301 Fayetteville St.

As of Friday, there is no word on when the Durham County Health Department will begin scheduling appointments again.

This story will be updated.