Who is offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Durham with the shortest wait?

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) — There are currently more than 4,000 people on the Durham County Department of Public Health’s waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine and the appointment call line remains paused due to a limited supply of doses.

However, there are thousands of doses of the vaccine being administered every week in Durham.

There are dozens of hospitals, family doctors, and pharmacies offering the vaccine.

See below for a list of places offering vaccines, their addresses, and the links to their websites for more information: