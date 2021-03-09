Who is offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Durham with the shortest wait?

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) — There are currently more than 4,000 people on the Durham County Department of Public Health’s waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine and the appointment call line remains paused due to a limited supply of doses.
However, there are thousands of doses of the vaccine being administered every week in Durham.
There are dozens of hospitals, family doctors, and pharmacies offering the vaccine.
See below for a list of places offering vaccines, their addresses, and the links to their websites for more information:
- Southpoint Pharmacy – Opening for appointments 6216 Fayetteville Rd., Suite 105
- Open to eligible groups in the community
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital – 3916 Ben Franklin Blvd.
- Open to eligible groups in the community
- Durham Family Medicine – 2400 Broad St., Suite 1
- Priority on patients
- Lincoln Community Health Center – 301 Fayetteville St.
- Priority on patients
- Providing the vaccine to churches and groups
- Central Pharmacy
- Open to eligible groups in the community
- Gurley’s Pharmacy
- Open to eligible groups in the community