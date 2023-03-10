DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) — There are still roads in the City of Durham that are unpaved. Residents on East Ellerbee Street say it can get pretty dusty.

Eric Miller lives nearby and is a pastor at Braggtown Baptist Church. He deals with rocky streets on his way home and when he’s working, as a small portion of the road behind his church is also unpaved.

“We’ve got this brand-new, nice parking lot and then you’ve got the gravel road that intersects our two sections of the parking lot,” Miller said.

He’s been at Braggtown for the last two years, and he says that gravel road has been there even longer.

“That’s always been something like ‘well, whose road is it?” Miller said. “’And why is it not paved?’”

Now, those questions are answered with the Durham’s 2023 Pavement Program. Maintenance on about two-dozen gravel roads is set to begin this spring.

“It’s exciting to hear it’s actually finally going to be paved and not have to deal with the dirt back there any longer,” Miller said.

Allyn Damman lives on East Ellerbee, which is also getting paved over.

She says when it’s not wet outside, the cars get dirty.

“The primary benefit is that it won’t be as dusty,” Damman said. “The negative is that… it keeps the traffic from going super fast through here.”

Construction on a number of city streets starts in April and ends in the fall. People who live in those areas will receive a notice.

“[I’m] excited the city’s looking at some of these things that have seemingly been neglected over the years, and now they’re making improvements to some of the smaller things within the city.”

Dozens of other city streets will either be repaved, repaired or preserved.